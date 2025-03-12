Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the papers we are joined by Debera Dooher – her brother Charles was the victim of an attempted murder in Lifford and is continuing his recovery in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast – Debera discusses the attack on her brother, his recovery and the challenges the family is facing in getting Charles the treatment he needs through the NHS. Later Eamonn McGee chats to Greg ahead of featuring on the Laochra Gael programme on TG4 this Thursday at 9.30pm:



Emmett Johnston, Regional Manager, Glenveagh National Park, National Parks and Wildlife Service, discusses a public consultation on Glenveagh and Basking Sharks! Later we hear of a study of 20 year-olds and how their upbringing can impact them:

We hear why you should make sure there are no leaks on your property, how 1 in 7 people over 50 have Chronic Kidney Disease and most don’t know and Chris is on with business news:

