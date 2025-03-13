Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Paul McLoughlin discusses new guidelines which could impact farmers and gardeners – later a listener has their say on Michael Martin’s visit to the White House:

Much of this hour is in the company of Christopher – he discusses his alcoholism which led to him trying to take his own life. He is seven years sober now and life is going well. Please be aware that the content of this interview may not be suitable for everyone:

Political Journalist Sean Defoe is traveling Taoiseach Micheál Martin as part of his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US – he reflects on yesterday’s meeting with Donald Trump in the White House – later we travel around the county promoting the weekend’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations:

pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers deliberately misled the public on housing figures – Pearse Doherty

13 March 2025
Emerald Airlines Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Growth in regional airport passenger numbers will help mitigate Dublin Airport cap – Failte Ireland

13 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 March 2025
recycle
Audio, News

Waste Management Association says a home based deposit return scheme is still feasible

13 March 2025


Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Injury escaped in South Donegal crash

13 March 2025
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News

33 patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning

13 March 2025


