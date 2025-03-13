Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Paul McLoughlin discusses new guidelines which could impact farmers and gardeners – later a listener has their say on Michael Martin’s visit to the White House:

Much of this hour is in the company of Christopher – he discusses his alcoholism which led to him trying to take his own life. He is seven years sober now and life is going well. Please be aware that the content of this interview may not be suitable for everyone:

Political Journalist Sean Defoe is traveling Taoiseach Micheál Martin as part of his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US – he reflects on yesterday’s meeting with Donald Trump in the White House – later we travel around the county promoting the weekend’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations: