8 young Donegal boxers through to national finals

It was a bumper weekend for Donegal boxing in Dublin at the semi-final stages of the national championships for 14-15 and 16 year old boys and girls.

8 boxers, 4 boys and 4 girls, are through to next weekends national finals:

  • Dunfanaghy trio Carys Mc Fadden, Shaun Doohan and Jack Boyle
  • Dungloe’s female duo Ellis O’Donnell and Alesha Mullis Boyle
  • Kerry Brown of Convoy
  • Taylor Parke of Raphoe
  • Daniel Krygsti of Illies Golden Glove

Conan Kearney of St Bridget’s, Clonmany will fight in his semi-final on Friday.

In other news, Matthew McCole Illies Golden Glove and ATU Letterkenny won his 7th National College title yesterday when he outpointed Daniel Henrickson from Togher, Cork.

