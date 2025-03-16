8 young Donegal boxers through to national finals

It was a bumper weekend for Donegal boxing in Dublin at the semi-final stages of the national championships for 14-15 and 16 year old boys and girls.

8 boxers, 4 boys and 4 girls, are through to next weekends national finals:

Dunfanaghy trio Carys Mc Fadden, Shaun Doohan and Jack Boyle

Dungloe’s female duo Ellis O’Donnell and Alesha Mullis Boyle

Kerry Brown of Convoy

Taylor Parke of Raphoe

Daniel Krygsti of Illies Golden Glove

Conan Kearney of St Bridget’s, Clonmany will fight in his semi-final on Friday.

In other news, Matthew McCole Illies Golden Glove and ATU Letterkenny won his 7th National College title yesterday when he outpointed Daniel Henrickson from Togher, Cork.