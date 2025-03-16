8 young Donegal boxers through to national finals

It was a bumper weekend for Donegal boxing in Dublin at the semi-final stages of the national championships for 14-15 and 16 year old boys and girls.
8 boxers, 4 boys and 4 girls, are through to next weekends national finals:
- Dunfanaghy trio Carys Mc Fadden, Shaun Doohan and Jack Boyle
- Dungloe’s female duo Ellis O’Donnell and Alesha Mullis Boyle
- Kerry Brown of Convoy
- Taylor Parke of Raphoe
- Daniel Krygsti of Illies Golden Glove
Conan Kearney of St Bridget’s, Clonmany will fight in his semi-final on Friday.
In other news, Matthew McCole Illies Golden Glove and ATU Letterkenny won his 7th National College title yesterday when he outpointed Daniel Henrickson from Togher, Cork.