Aontú criticise Government’s handling of the National Children’s Hospital

Aontú is criticising the Government’s handling of the National Children’s Hospital.

The Minister for Health told the Dáil on March 6th she’s certain the new facility will be completed by the end of June, with hopes it’ll be up and running by March next year.

However, there are ongoing concerns about the opening date as it has now been changed 14 times.

The new facility has faced numerous delays since construction began almost six years ago, with costs amounting to almost 2-point-25 billion euro.

Leader of Aontú, Peadar Tóibín says if these mistakes continue to be made without any change, Ireland is doomed.