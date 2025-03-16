Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
At least 51 killed in Macedonia nightclub fire

A huge fire at a nightclub in Macedonia has killed at least 59 people.

Around 100 others are injured – and many have severe burns.

Families have gathered at hospitals as they try to find their loved ones.

It’s feared some of the victims were as young as 14.

The Tánaiste says he’s deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the devastating nightclub fire in Kočani, in Macedonia.

Simon Harris says he extends his deepest sympathies to all affected.

Local journalist Goran Rizaov says fireworks had been set off inside the venue:

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Fermanagh warn retailers of criminals targeting small businesses

16 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (50s) dies in Wexford motorcyle crash

16 March 2025
DerryStPatricks202343
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry and Strabane encourage public to be safe over the St. Patrick's weekend

16 March 2025
Screenshot-2025-03-16-at-11.33.41-1742114042
News, Audio, Top Stories

At least 51 killed in Macedonia nightclub fire

16 March 2025
