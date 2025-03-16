At least 51 killed in Macedonia nightclub fire

A huge fire at a nightclub in Macedonia has killed at least 59 people.

Around 100 others are injured – and many have severe burns.

Families have gathered at hospitals as they try to find their loved ones.

It’s feared some of the victims were as young as 14.

The Tánaiste says he’s deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the devastating nightclub fire in Kočani, in Macedonia.

Simon Harris says he extends his deepest sympathies to all affected.

Local journalist Goran Rizaov says fireworks had been set off inside the venue: