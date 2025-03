On this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney broadcasts live from the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny after Donegal’s 0-25 to 0-19 defeat to Tyrone in the Allianz National Football League Division 1.

Brendan is joined by 2012 All Ireland winner Rory Kavanagh, Cahair O’Kane of the Irish News, Donegal player Hugh McFadden and manager Jim McGuinness.

The DL Debate is in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny…