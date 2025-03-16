Jon Armstrong wins West Cork Rally – Donegal’s David Kelly and Declan Boyle finish in top 6

The West Cork Rally, the first event of the 2025 Irish Tarmac Championship, took place this weekend.

Defending Irish Tarmac Champions Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin had been leading for most of the rally in their Citreon C3, but Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne came through in the final few stages of Day 3 to take the win in their Ford Fiesta Rally 2.

The pair claimed victory by 34.8 seconds ahead of Cronin and Galvin in 2nd.

Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes ended the event in 3rd spot in their Citreon C3.

From a Donegal point of view it was a good rally for David Kelly and Declan Boyle – they finished in 5th and 6th position respectively.

Declan’s son Michael dropped down the pecking order after spending most of Saturday in the top 10…