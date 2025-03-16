Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mark English set to miss World Indoor Championships through illness

9 March 2025; Mark English of Ireland with his bronze medal from the men’s 800m final on day four of the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 at the Omnisport Apeldoorn in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mark English has ruled himself out of next week’s World Indoor Athletics Championships in China.

On a social media post, the Finn Valley AC man stated:

“Unfortunately, I will not be competing at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China,

“I’m dealing with an illness that I picked up since the European Indoors in Apeldoorn.

“Massively disappointing for me personally, but I want to wish the team and my Fast 8 Track Club teammates travelling the very best of luck.”

English claimed bronze in the 800-metres at the Europeans last weekend.

