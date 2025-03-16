Mark English set to miss World Indoor Championships through illness

Mark English has ruled himself out of next week’s World Indoor Athletics Championships in China.

On a social media post, the Finn Valley AC man stated:

“Unfortunately, I will not be competing at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China,

“I’m dealing with an illness that I picked up since the European Indoors in Apeldoorn.

“Massively disappointing for me personally, but I want to wish the team and my Fast 8 Track Club teammates travelling the very best of luck.”

English claimed bronze in the 800-metres at the Europeans last weekend.