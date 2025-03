Derry’s 2-19 to 1-17 defeat to Mayo this afternoon means they are relegated from the Allianz National Football League Division 1 and will play Division 2 football next year.

Paddy Tally’s side will face a tough Ulster Championship opener against Donegal in three weeks.

Although Derry have one more fixture against Armagh next week, Tally told Michael McMullan he is already turning his focus to next month’s championship clash in Ballybofey…