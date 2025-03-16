Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police in Derry and Strabane encourage public to be safe over the St. Patrick’s weekend

Police in Derry City and Strabane are urging people to have a safe and enjoyable St. Patrick’s weekend.

They say there will be an impact on traffic due to parades on Monday.

In Strabane, the St. Patrick’s Day parade moves off from Melmount Road at 2pm, Bridge Street towards Railway Street, Dock Street and Canal Street. This is estimated to finish at around 4pm.

Meanwhile, in Derry, the St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival Parade starts at 3pm from Bishop Street Car Park onto Bishop Street, along Shipquay Street to Whitaker Street, turning left onto Foyle Embankment.

At Harbour Square Roundabout, the parade proceeds along Strand Road towards Strand Road Car Park where it will end at approximately 5pm.

Police are encouraging anyone attending events, or visiting, to plan ahead and leave extra time for your journey and ask people to be aware of parking arrangements, and to park legally and safely.

They are also asking those planning on visiting bars, clubs or restaurants to remember the ‘Fatal Five’ and the steps you can take to avoid them – don’t drink and drive, slow down, don’t get careless, wear your seat belt and stay off your phone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Fermanagh warn retailers of criminals targeting small businesses

16 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (50s) dies in Wexford motorcyle crash

16 March 2025
DerryStPatricks202343
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry and Strabane encourage public to be safe over the St. Patrick’s weekend

16 March 2025
Screenshot-2025-03-16-at-11.33.41-1742114042
News, Audio, Top Stories

At least 51 killed in Macedonia nightclub fire

16 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Fermanagh warn retailers of criminals targeting small businesses

16 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (50s) dies in Wexford motorcyle crash

16 March 2025
DerryStPatricks202343
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry and Strabane encourage public to be safe over the St. Patrick’s weekend

16 March 2025
Screenshot-2025-03-16-at-11.33.41-1742114042
News, Audio, Top Stories

At least 51 killed in Macedonia nightclub fire

16 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following three-car collision on Letterkenny to Lifford road

16 March 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Disruptions in Quigley’s Point due to burst water main

15 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube