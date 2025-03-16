Police in Derry and Strabane encourage public to be safe over the St. Patrick’s weekend

Police in Derry City and Strabane are urging people to have a safe and enjoyable St. Patrick’s weekend.

They say there will be an impact on traffic due to parades on Monday.

In Strabane, the St. Patrick’s Day parade moves off from Melmount Road at 2pm, Bridge Street towards Railway Street, Dock Street and Canal Street. This is estimated to finish at around 4pm.

Meanwhile, in Derry, the St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival Parade starts at 3pm from Bishop Street Car Park onto Bishop Street, along Shipquay Street to Whitaker Street, turning left onto Foyle Embankment.

At Harbour Square Roundabout, the parade proceeds along Strand Road towards Strand Road Car Park where it will end at approximately 5pm.

Police are encouraging anyone attending events, or visiting, to plan ahead and leave extra time for your journey and ask people to be aware of parking arrangements, and to park legally and safely.

They are also asking those planning on visiting bars, clubs or restaurants to remember the ‘Fatal Five’ and the steps you can take to avoid them – don’t drink and drive, slow down, don’t get careless, wear your seat belt and stay off your phone.