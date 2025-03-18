Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Tributes were paid today to the victim of a fatal crash in Letterkenny in the early hours of yesterday morning in the first hour. We also discussed Conor McGregor’s trip to the White House on St Patrick’s Day and grave concerns were raised over a parade in Donegal over the weekend during which young children were observed driving cars and quads:

Garda Sean Sweeney from Buncrana Garda Station had the latest appeals during this week’s Community Garda Information Slot. Later, three pupils from Taobhóige NS, Cloghan joined Michaela Clarke ahead of their trip to Texas for the VEX robotics competition. Also on the show was campaigner Rosenna Doherty who was speaking ahead of a protest she’s holding outside Letterkenny University Hospital tomorrow:

The Road Victim Support Group Northern Ireland-Donegal is being launched in Donegal next week, three members of that group were on the show as well as Cora Harvey, Donegal GAA Health & Wellbeing Committee chairperson ahead of this weekend’s Donegal County GAA Health & Wellbeing Committee. Caller James highlighted the need for support for the family members of victims of tragedies and Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of Repak was speaking on World Recycling Day:

Top Stories

Obit Template (28)
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny crash victim to be laid to rest this Thursday

18 March 2025
Garda
Audio, News

Community Garda Information Slot – Tuesday, March 18th

18 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 March 2025
ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News

JCB bucket stolen in Ardara

18 March 2025
