Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Michaela Clarke was joined in the first hour of the show by cancer services campaigner Roseena Doherty live from a protest she’s holding today outside Letterkenny University Hospital. Former GRA President Brendan O’Connor was reacting to recent figures which show six Garda stations in Donegal have no assigned Garda and Claire Irwin was speaking ahead of an SEAI grant event she is hosting in Buncrana tomorrow evening:

 

Former Donegal Football Manager Paddy Carr attended a protest outside Belfast High Court yesterday as the A5 faces another legal challenge. He’s been discussing the need for the project to progress. Deputy Aidan Farrelly joined the show as it’s emerged drivers who pay motor tax in installments spent almost €106m extra over the last three years and Newtowncunningham native, Brian Gillespie was chatting about the dance he choreographed receiving medals in the Special Olympics:

 

In the final hour, Senator Maria McCormack was discussing Endometriosis ahead of an event she is speaking at in Ballybofey tomorrow evening while Professor John Nolan highlighted the importance of eye and brain health as part of Wellness Wednesday. As usual, Chris Ashmore was in studio for Business Matters and caller, Charles was discussing the need for more joined up thinking in a bid to improve infrastructure along the entire North West passage:

 

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 March 2025
orange fire warning
Top Stories

Landowners told to be vigilant as wildfire notice issued

19 March 2025
Santander
Audio, News

Santander to close in Strabane

19 March 2025
protest luh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protesters demand better cancer services at LUH

19 March 2025
