Ballybofey has once again been named as the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in Ireland, at 36.4%, according to GeoDirectory.

The national commercial vacancy rate has reached a 12-year high.

Donegal itself is the second highest county rate in the country, at 20.1%.

GeoDirectory CEO Dara Keogh states that geographical location is a significant factor in these rates, particularly in the North West region: