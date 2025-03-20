Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Dáil told IS465 amendment needed now

The Dáil has been urged to expedite the publication by the National Standards Authority of the draft amendment to the IS465 standard, due to its crucial role in addressing the defective concrete block crisis in Donegal.

Currently, the regulation only covers mica-related defects, which peer-reviewed research says not the cause of deterioration.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn emphasised the severe economic consequences of further delays, stating that the existing housing crisis in Donegal has been significantly worsened by defective concrete, and any further delays in updating the standard would have a detrimental economic effect on the region:

one-donegal-social-inclusion-week-2025-programme-of-events-1
Top Stories, News

Join Donegal’s Social Inclusion Week next week

20 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-19 161112
Audio, News, Top Stories

Meeting to get underway this evening in relation to Donegal Education Centre

20 March 2025
Defective concrete - image courtesy of Paul Dunlop
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dáil told IS465 amendment needed now

20 March 2025
gaeltacht lár2
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille le Liam, Paddy, Elaine & SamanthaRose/Gearóidín Breathnach

19 March 2025
Advertisement

