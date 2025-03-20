Dáil told IS465 amendment needed now

The Dáil has been urged to expedite the publication by the National Standards Authority of the draft amendment to the IS465 standard, due to its crucial role in addressing the defective concrete block crisis in Donegal.

Currently, the regulation only covers mica-related defects, which peer-reviewed research says not the cause of deterioration.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn emphasised the severe economic consequences of further delays, stating that the existing housing crisis in Donegal has been significantly worsened by defective concrete, and any further delays in updating the standard would have a detrimental economic effect on the region: