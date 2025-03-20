Donegal Deputy slams “one-line” mention of defective blocks in Housing Commission report



A report published by the Housing Commission last May is facing criticism for its inadequate treatment of the defective concrete block crisis.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward has highlighted that the crisis is mentioned in only one line of the 250-page document.

He argues that while the government claims to be implementing one of the largest housing redress schemes ever, actions like this contradict that claim.

Deputy Ward believes this demonstrates a lack of commitment to resolving the issue:

