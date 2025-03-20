Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal mother feels son was used as prop by Government

Denise McGahern and son Jack Donaghey in June 2024

A Donegal mother feels her son was used as a prop by Government.

It’s emerged the Children’s Disability Services Grant scheme announced in October 2023 as emergency funding to provide services and therapies for children with special needs has still not been paid out.

In June last year, Denise McGahern’s 9 year old son, Jack Donaghey who has Cerebral Palsy was asked to attend an event in Letterkenny with former Minister Anne Rabbitte and Minister Charlie McConalogue during which it was announced that an immediate allocation of €3.6m was being made to four organisations in Donegal to provide essential therapies.

Denise says she’s devastated and feels betrayed that her son was used in a photo opportunity.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty hit out in the Dail this afternoon:

planning
News

Commencement notices issued for almost 90 new homes in Donegal in February

20 March 2025
gola
News

Funding announced for swim shelter at Gola Island pier

20 March 2025
Pearse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal mother feels son was used as prop by Government

20 March 2025
Rathmullan
News

Works to improve water supply in Rathmullan underway

20 March 2025
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 March 2025
PSNI police
News

HGV blocking Fountain Hill in Derry

20 March 2025

