Donegal mother feels son was used as prop by Government

A Donegal mother feels her son was used as a prop by Government.

It’s emerged the Children’s Disability Services Grant scheme announced in October 2023 as emergency funding to provide services and therapies for children with special needs has still not been paid out.

In June last year, Denise McGahern’s 9 year old son, Jack Donaghey who has Cerebral Palsy was asked to attend an event in Letterkenny with former Minister Anne Rabbitte and Minister Charlie McConalogue during which it was announced that an immediate allocation of €3.6m was being made to four organisations in Donegal to provide essential therapies.

Denise says she’s devastated and feels betrayed that her son was used in a photo opportunity.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty hit out in the Dail this afternoon: