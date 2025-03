Over €10,000 has been approved for a swim shelter at Gola Island pier.

The funding has been approved by Minister Dara Calleary today as part of the Clar measure 3 programme.

The swim shelter will be used by both swimmers and those awaiting the ferry as well as the many who walk Shlí Ghabhla which is part of Bhealach na Gaeltachta agus Slí an Atlantaigh Fhiáin.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the funding.