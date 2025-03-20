Households urged to shop around ahead of April price hikes

Households are being urged to switch service providers now to avoid a raft of price hikes for broadband, mobile and TV services.

Several companies including Eir, Three and Sky are increasing prices in April.

Price comparison website Bonkers.ie says its the third April in a row that firms have hiked prices.

Bonkers is questioning the legality of these ‘annual price adjustments’, claiming it amounts to ‘price signalling’ something which is outlawed by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.