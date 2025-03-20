Join Donegal’s Social Inclusion Week next week

One Donegal Social Inclusion Week will be launched next week.

More information:

One Donegal Social Inclusion Week 2025

Donegal County Council is encouraging everyone across Donegal—individuals, community groups, organisations, schools, and businesses—to help promote and participate in One Donegal Social Inclusion Week 2025, running from Friday 28 March to Saturday 5 April.

This week-long celebration highlights the incredible work being done throughout the county to support inclusion, equality, and diversity, and provides a platform to come together, learn, connect, and celebrate what unites us.

The official launch of the week will take place at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, on Friday 28 March at 7:00pm, followed by the first event of the week—an exciting Intercultural Cabaret, showcasing music, dance, and cultural performances that reflect the rich diversity of our communities.

Everyone is encouraged to:

Explore the full programme of events:

👉 Click here to view the Programme

Attend events throughout the week, and invite others to join

Share the message of inclusion using the hashtag #Donegal #YourCouncil #OneDonegal #SocialInclusionWeek2025 on social media

One Donegal Social Inclusion Week includes a wide variety of events—community gatherings, cultural showcases, educational talks, workshops, exhibitions, and more—organised in partnership with local groups, organisations, and services across the county.

We invite everyone to play a part in spreading awareness, encouraging attendance, and making this year’s Social Inclusion Week the most impactful yet.

Together, let us celebrate the power of community and build a more inclusive Donegal for all.