Letterkenny third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

This morning, 385 patients have been admitted to hospitals nationwide but are waiting for beds.

The INMO reports that 254 of these patients are in A&E departments, while 131 are in other hospital wards.

Although University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of patients on trolleys, with 59, Letterkenny University Hospital is also under considerable strain, with 42 patients waiting for beds.

This puts Letterkenny as the third most overcrowded hospital in the country, with Cork University Hospital in second.