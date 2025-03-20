Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Meeting to get underway this evening in relation to Donegal Education Centre

The Save Donegal Education Centre Committee is holding a meeting this evening.

They argue that the planned relocation of the education centre from Donegal Town to Letterkenny will negatively impact the town’s prosperity.

The committee asserts that adequate consultation was not carried out with relevant parties, specifically the centre’s staff, regarding the move.

This move has been strongly opposed by the management committee.

Senator Nessa Cosgrove raised the issue in the Seanad yesterday.

Senator Cosgrove reports that Forsa, who are now involved, are demanding evidence of the consultation:

Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Marian Harkin responded:

The meeting is due to get underway at 8pm in the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town.

The full exchange can be found here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-03-19 161112
Audio, News, Top Stories

Meeting to get underway this evening in relation to Donegal Education Centre

20 March 2025
Defective concrete - image courtesy of Paul Dunlop
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dáil told IS465 amendment needed now

20 March 2025
gaeltacht lár2
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille le Liam, Paddy, Elaine & SamanthaRose/Gearóidín Breathnach

19 March 2025
tommy
Audio, Playback

Tommy Talks Country with the Twangtown Paramours

19 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-03-19 161112
Audio, News, Top Stories

Meeting to get underway this evening in relation to Donegal Education Centre

20 March 2025
Defective concrete - image courtesy of Paul Dunlop
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dáil told IS465 amendment needed now

20 March 2025
gaeltacht lár2
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille le Liam, Paddy, Elaine & SamanthaRose/Gearóidín Breathnach

19 March 2025
tommy
Audio, Playback

Tommy Talks Country with the Twangtown Paramours

19 March 2025
scórb
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 12ú Márta Seachtain na Gaeilge

19 March 2025
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 12ú Márta…Eagrán Seachtain na Gaeilge

19 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube