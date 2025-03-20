Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Greg is joined by Sinn Fein Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn who believes the government used one off cost of living payments to win the election – but what would his party do? We hear of about a Seanad Éireann bill on Scoliosis and there are details on next weeks election to choose a new Mayor for Donegal Town:

We hear how students from English speaking schools have the option of TY at Gairmscoil Chú Uladh and discuss attending a an all Irish secondary school from an English speaking primary school. We also speak to Christina from Donegal County Council about Social Inclusion Week which begins next Friday:

Sean Quinn is in studio as we unveil the total money raised for 3 charities as part of Highland Radio’s Birthday celebrations, we learn more about new religious group SSPX resistance Ireland which is hosting masses in Derry and there’s new on the amount of stroke patients who get access to dedicated stroke units:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 March 2025
PSNI police
News

HGV blocking Fountain Hill in Derry

20 March 2025
protest luh
News, Top Stories

Second protest to be staged outside LUH over cancer services

20 March 2025
luh logo
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

20 March 2025
