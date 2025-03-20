Second protest to be staged outside LUH over cancer services

A cancer survivor and campaigner has confirmed she will hold another protest outside Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday, 31st March.

The protest is over the provision of cancer care at the hospital and the lack of resources available to staff.

Concerns have been raised regarding delays in cancer patients starting treatment in Donegal.

Yesterday, in a statement to Highland Radio, the HSE said plans are progressing to develop Ambulatory Cancer Facilities at Letterkenny University Hospital and other Model 3 hospitals in the West and North West region. They also stated a working group has been established to improve chemotherapy start times.

However, Roseena Doherty, the campaigner, claims in a social media video that she was told the same thing after a meeting in November 2022.