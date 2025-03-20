The Score – 20/03/25

This week on The Score, Former Finn Harps Captain Gavin Cullen looks ahead to Finn Harps clash with Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League, there’s reaction from Donegal’s Under20 Championship win with Manager Gary Boyle and Captain Sean Martin while Ryan Ferry – Sports Editor of the Donegal News previews the games this weekend for the Donegal footballers in Mayo and the county hurlers who host Derry in a crunch league encounter plus the Donegal Ladies fixture with Tipperary.