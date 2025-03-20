Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
USI demands government upholds college fee reduction promise

The Union of Students in Ireland is calling on the government to honour its commitments to reduce college fees.

The group says politicians need to increase public funding for higher education and provide immediate clarity on the future of fee structures.

Recent budgets saw once-off, one thousand euro cuts to the contribution fee, but it’s been hinted that won’t happen anymore.

USI President Chris Clifford says the move is unfair, when students are already being taken advantage of elsewhere in the cost-of-living crisis:

