Works to improve water supply in Rathmullan underway

Works to improve water supply in Rathmullan are underway.

Over 600 metres of damaged water mains are due to be replaced.

Uisce Eireann say this will ensure a reduction in disruption from bursts and supply interruptions.

Crews are carrying out works as part of Uisce Eireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme in the Pound Street and Main Street area of Rathmullan.

The utility says the works will not only give homes and businesses more confidence in their supply, but the new pipework will put an end to the leakage of treated water into the ground.

Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager Patricia Lowry says the works will bring a range of benefits including reliability of supply and improved water quality.

To facilitate the works, a road closure will be in place on Pound Street and Main Street from Monday, March 31st to Friday, June 6th.

Diversions will be in place and Uisce Eireann has confirmed that all traffic management will be removed, and the road reopened for bank holiday weekends.

