Fuel prices held steady this month.

After a series of hikes in the price of both petrol and diesel since late last year, the price of a litre remained largely unchanged in March.

The latest price survey by the AA found the average cost at the pumps was €1.80 a litre for petrol and €1.77 for diesel.

However there was even better news for EV drivers.

The cost of charging your electric vehicle fell by 3 cent compared with the previous month.