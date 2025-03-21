Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

Our Friday Panel today is Paddy Rooney, Grainne Hines and Rev Mark Loughridge. Topics include ‘safe zones’ outside abortion clinics and clos of living measures in the context of ESB profits:

Mary Harte expresses concern about the removal of wild hedgerows at the ancient Beltany Stone Circle in Raphoe, Denise believes her son was used as an election prop and we hear about the closure of Heathrow Airport:

Michael and Fionnuala are in for That’s Entertainment!:

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 March 2025
News

Five donegal community groups receive €38,000 in wildlife funding

21 March 2025
Top Stories, News

Speeding driver arrested for drink driving in Donegal Town

21 March 2025
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal mother says son used as ‘prop’ in funding announcement

21 March 2025
