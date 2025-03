There are fresh calls for more investment in the country’s regional airports, following the chaos in Heathrow this week.

The closure in London, caused by a substation fire, led to over a thousand flights being grounded.

Writing in the Business Post, Shannon Airport’s CEO, Mary Considine, says it’s time to rethink our aviation policy, describing Dublin Airport as a “chokepoint”.

But daa boss Kenny Jacobs says growth at Dublin should not be stifled for the sake of other airports: