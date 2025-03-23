No league final for Donegal after defeat to Mayo – Oisin Kelly & Brendan Devenney Post-Match Reaction

Donegal will not contest the Allianz National Football League Division 1 Final after a 1-18 to 1-16 defeat to Mayo in Castlebar this afternoon.
Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were there for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…
Donegal will not contest the Allianz National Football League Division 1 Final after a 1-18 to 1-16 defeat to Mayo in Castlebar this afternoon.
Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were there for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland