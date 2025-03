Even though Tyrone impressed in a 2-20 to 1-16 win over Dublin this afternoon, Malachy O’Rourke saw his side relegated from Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League.

A defeat to Armagh at the beginning of February ultimately sealed the Red Hand County’s fate as head-to-head came into play to decide who would drop down to Division 2.

After the game, Tyrone manager O’Rourke spoke to Francis Mooney and said he hopes they can “bounce back up” next year…