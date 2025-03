Donegal Senior Ladies manager James Daly was full of praise for his side after today’s three-point win over Tipperary in Lifford.

The victory secures Donegal’s place in Division 2 of the Ladies NFL for next year.

Daly told Highland’s Maureen O’Donnell “the girls were unbelievable”…

Donegal’s Suzie White played a big part in today’s win and is relishing a “free hit” against Cork in the last game of the league next week…