Tyrone relegated to Division 2 despite victory over Dublin

Tyrone have been relegated from Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League despite overcoming Dublin 2-20 to 1-16 this afternoon.

With Derry already relegated and occupying bottom spot in the league, Tyrone and Armagh both finished level on 7 points apiece.

Due to the fact that only two teams, Tyrone and Armagh, finished level on points in a bid to avoid the remaining relegation position, head-to-head came into play and Armagh’s 1-23 to 0-18 victory over Tyrone back in February saved the All Ireland Champions from the drop.

With the full time report from O’Neills Healy Park, here’s Francis Mooney…

 

 

