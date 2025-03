27 community groups in Donegal are to share €166,000 in funding from the SSE Renewables Meentycat Community Fund.

The fund distributes wind powered funding from two wind farms in Donegal for a variety of energy efficient and sustainable projects.

Among those benefitting from the funding are Donegal Mountain Rescue, Convoy Community and Environmental Committee, Termon GAA Club and Deele College.

Since 2007, groups in Donegal have received €1.6 million from SSE Renewables.