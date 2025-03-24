Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Boxing: Parke, McFadden, Brown and Mullis-Boyle all claim national titles

Four young Donegal boxers claimed Irish titles at the National Junior Championships in Dublin at the weekend.

Raphoe’s Taylor Parke had a 2nd round stoppage against Gerard O’Looney to claim national glory in the Boys 46kg category.

Carys McFadden of Dunfanaghy stopped Olivia Wardzinska in the final of the Girls 46kg category.

Kerry Brown of Convoy had her hand raised as national champion in the Girls 60kg category with a first round stoppage against Leah O’Brien.

Finally, Alesha Mullis Boyle of Dungloe had a dominant 5-0 win over Ella Leonard in the Girls 66kg Category Final.

