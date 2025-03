The government is being urged not to fall into line with the EU when it comes to imposing counter tariffs on the US.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty said there are other issues at play at a European level with which Ireland has no involvement, and the government’s first priority must be to protect Irish jobs.

The Donegal TD says decisions over the coming weeks will be crucial………..