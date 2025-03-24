Donegal Education Support Centre to relocate to Letterkenny next month

The Donegal Education Support Centre has announced it will move to its new premises in Letterkenny this coming month.

A statement released by the centre confirms a new lease has been signed.

The move from Donegal Town to Mountain Top has faced criticism, notably from the Save Donegal Education Centre Committee, who claim that adequate consultation was not carried out. This claim has been entirely rejected by the centre’s management.

The statement also says while Letterkenny will be the main base, the centre will continue using external venues for county-wide needs.

Full statement:

Exciting New Chapter for Education in Donegal as New Centre Opens in April!

The Donegal Education Support Centre is to move into their new premises in April. A new lease has been signed and this is a new beginning for teacher professional learning in Donegal and this strategic move marks a significant milestone in the centre’s ongoing commitment to supporting educators across the county.



While this location will be the base for professional learning courses, there will be occasions when the Centre will use external venues for local educational needs throughout the county. The mission of the Education Centre is to provide professional learning courses and training opportunities, both national and local, for teachers across the county. A core aspect of this mission is ensuring accessibility for all educators in Donegal.

The new centre will serve as a modern, welcoming hub where Principals, Teachers, and SNAs can access high-quality professional learning and resources. The new Centre will deliver high quality training and support, making our services more accessible to a larger number of educators. The Donegal Education Support Centre is seen as a progressive Centre, supporting innovation and growth. The growth of this Education Centre is a testament to the need for local education service provision in support of school communities.



The new centre is embracing the future and will serve as a welcoming place for the entire educational community, fostering stronger relationships and collaboration with all local schools throughout the county, it will be a place where educators can connect, learn and be inspired.