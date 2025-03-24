Donegal farmers allocated €78,000 in funding

129 Donegal farmers have been awarded over €78,000 under the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

Over €4.73 million is being issued to farmers across the country.

The scheme supports dairy farmers in improving animal health and welfare through the use of higher genetic merit beef sires.

The scheme provides a payment of €20 per eligible calf, up to a maximum of 50 calves per herd.

Payments are being made in respect of calves born between 1 January and 31 December 2024, and funds will begin to appear in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.