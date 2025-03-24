Man arrested on drug charged follow Derry searches

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, following two searches at residential properties in the Carn Manor and Glenabbey Road areas of Derry today.

The searches, part of an ongoing investigation into drug criminality in the city, resulted in the seizure of suspected drug-related paraphernalia for forensic examination.

The man was arrested on suspicion of offences including being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, conspiracy to supply class B controlled drugs, and possession of class C drugs.

He remains in custody.

The PSNI has emphasised its priority in tackling drug-related issues, which often lead to drug debts, addiction, and fatalities within communities.

Anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply is asked to contact the police on the non-emergency number 101.