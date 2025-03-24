Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Motorsport: Historic mini-double for Donegal’s Jayden Mc Brearty

Killybegs based Jayden McBrearty (pictured above) made history at Mondello Park by winning the Rallysport Association IRL Winter Mini Cup and Junior Mini Series.
 
This comes following similar success last weekend in Northern Ireland’s Nutts Corner track where Jayden finished 2nd place to win The Rallysport Association NI Winter Mini Cup and Junior Mini Cup as well.
 
This is the first time in History a driver has won the very popular and hotly contested Mini Cup and Junior Mini Cup in the same year both sides of the borders.
This is a credit to 14 year old Jayden who has impressed all year with a string of podium finishes in both championships racing against an average field of 20 minis.
McBrearty’s talents attracted attention  in his rookie year where he was invited to apply for the prestigious ICCR young driver scholarship where 21 of Ireland’s most talented young drivers spent a gruelling test day in Mondello being put through their paces in side and outside of the car to win three scholarships to compete in the ICCR Mini Cup.
This was a massive step up for the young driver entering circuit racing for the first time.
To compete in the ICCR Championship a brand new car had to be built for the ICCR series to match very technical single FAI regulations. 
 
Commenting on Jayden’s future prospects Alex Denning, official Mc Laren GT4 Racing Driver stated: “I coached Jayden for the 2024 season with great success. For me, it is not always about outright pace and results from the get go. It is about determination, applying yourself and continuous improvement. Jayden excelled in these three areas this year and consequently, the results started to massively improve also. He is young and ambitious and with the right support going forward, Jayden has the potential to go places with his racing.” 
eu us flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty warns against ‘falling into line’ with EU over tariffs

24 March 2025
strabane academy
Audio, News

Strabane Cllr condemns those responsible for closure of schools due to ‘security concern’

24 March 2025
Muff Bin
Audio, News

Questions raised over who has responsibility for emptying of Council owned litter bins in Donegal

24 March 2025
On Tuesday, 11th March, a total of Û166,000 from the SSE Renewables Meentycat Community Fund was distributed to 27 community groups during a presentation held in the Jacksons Hotel, Ballybofey, County Donegal. Pictured are SSE and recipients group represenatives. Photo Clive Wasson
News

27 Donegal community groups to share €166,000 fund from SSE Renewables

24 March 2025
