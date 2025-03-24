Motorsport: Historic mini-double for Donegal’s Jayden Mc Brearty

Killybegs based Jayden McBrearty (pictured above) made history at Mondello Park by winning the Rallysport Association IRL Winter Mini Cup and Junior Mini Series.

This comes following similar success last weekend in Northern Ireland’s Nutts Corner track where Jayden finished 2nd place to win The Rallysport Association NI Winter Mini Cup and Junior Mini Cup as well.

This is the first time in History a driver has won the very popular and hotly contested Mini Cup and Junior Mini Cup in the same year both sides of the borders.

This is a credit to 14 year old Jayden who has impressed all year with a string of podium finishes in both championships racing against an average field of 20 minis.