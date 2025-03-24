Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
NI Assembly hears call for an immediate review of school security

A member of the Stormont Assembly is calling for a review of school security after police confirmed they are treating a security alert which led to closure of nine schools across Northern Ireland today as a hoax.

Three of the affected schools were in Strabane.

Holy Cross College, Strabane Academy and Strabane Primary School, along with schools in Ballycastle and Enniskillen received emails in the early hours of this morning promoting the security concerns.

Police say they have not discovered anything untoward at any of the affected schools, but are urging continued caution.

In the Assembly this afternoon, East Derry MLA Cara Hunter said security must be reviewed at all schools…………

 

