Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we talk to Sinn Fein Deputy Pearse Doherty who claims Government has serious questions to answer on Disability Grant situation. There’s an update on Strabane schools closing due to a security alert and there’s a warning to not let dogs lick your face:

Derry Personal Trainor Ciaran McCarron discusses his experience with addiction and calls for the establishment of a Detox Centre in Derry. we also chat about weight loss drug Wegovy now being available on prescription:

Brenden Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín discusses the high rate of people released from prison early and there’s a chat on toxic masculinity:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

cara hunter
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Assembly hears call for an immediate review of school security

24 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-24 155326
Top Stories, News

Donegal Education Support Centre to relocate to Letterkenny next month

24 March 2025
Sligo seizure 23rd March 2025
News

Man held in North Western garda station following Sligo drug bust

24 March 2025
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police declare email sent to nine NI schools a hoax

24 March 2025
Advertisement

