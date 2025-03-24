Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In the first hour we talk to Sinn Fein Deputy Pearse Doherty who claims Government has serious questions to answer on Disability Grant situation. There’s an update on Strabane schools closing due to a security alert and there’s a warning to not let dogs lick your face:

Derry Personal Trainor Ciaran McCarron discusses his experience with addiction and calls for the establishment of a Detox Centre in Derry. we also chat about weight loss drug Wegovy now being available on prescription:

Brenden Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín discusses the high rate of people released from prison early and there’s a chat on toxic masculinity: