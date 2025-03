Police have confirmed that an email sent to a number of schools across Northern Ireland has led to their closure due to a security concern.

Three schools in Strabane, Holy Cross College, Strabane Academy and Strabane Primary School are closed today along with others in Enniskillen and Ballycastle.

Police say enquiries are continuing and they are liaising with the Metropolitan Police in London.

The nature of the security concern is unknown at this time.