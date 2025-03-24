Police declare email sent to nine NI schools a hoax

Police have confirmed they are treating an email sent to nine schools across Northern Ireland today which led to their closure due to a ‘security concern’ as a hoax.

Three schools in Strabane, namely Holy Cross College, Strabane Academy and Strabane Primary School as well as three schools in Ballycastle and three in Enniskillen received an email in the early hours of this morning promoting the security alert.

Police say they have not discovered anything untoward at any of the affected schools.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney is urging people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately.