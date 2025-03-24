Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police declare email sent to nine NI schools a hoax

Police have confirmed they are treating an email sent to nine schools across Northern Ireland today which led to their closure due to a ‘security concern’ as a hoax.

Three schools in Strabane, namely Holy Cross College, Strabane Academy and Strabane Primary School as well as three schools in Ballycastle and three in Enniskillen received an email in the early hours of this morning promoting the security alert.

Police say they have not discovered anything untoward at any of the affected schools.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney is urging people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately.

cara hunter
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Assembly hears call for an immediate review of school security

24 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-24 155326
Top Stories, News

Donegal Education Support Centre to relocate to Letterkenny next month

24 March 2025
Sligo seizure 23rd March 2025
News

Man held in North Western garda station following Sligo drug bust

24 March 2025
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police declare email sent to nine NI schools a hoax

24 March 2025
