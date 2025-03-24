Questions raised over who has responsibility for emptying of Council owned litter bins in Donegal

Questions are being asked over who has responsibility for the emptying of Council owned litter bins in Donegal.

It comes after a bin at a picnic area on Muff Greenway in recent days was overflowing with nappies and dog fouling bags left strewn across the ground.

Councillor Terry Crossan is seeking clarity as to whether responsibility lies with the roads or environmental section of Donegal County Council.

He says additional bins are also needed across the area.

Cllr Crossan says not only are overflowing bins unsightly but also give rise to environmental concerns: