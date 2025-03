RTÉ is under fire for spending over a quarter of a million euro a year on clothes for its staff.

It bought outfits from high-end shops like Brown Thomas, Louis Copeland and Hugo Boss.

Between 2021 and 2025, the bill at Brown Thomas came to €71,000 – while €2,000 was spent on fast fashion site Shein, and €119 was spent on cowboy boots.

Fine Gael TD Micheál Carrigy says the broadcaster promised it would row back on spending – but that hasn’t happened: