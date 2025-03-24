Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Strabane Cllr condemns those responsible for closure of schools due to ‘security concern’

A number of schools in Strabane are closed today due to what they say is a ‘security concern’.

Holy Cross College and Strabane Academy earlier this morning, issued messages advising parents to make arrangements to collect their children.

Strabane Primary School is also closed today.

The nature of the security concern is unknown at this time.

In addition, a number of schools in Enniskillen and Ballycastle are closed due to a similar security concern.

Councillor Jason Barr on today’s Nine til Noon Show, condemned those responsible for the widespread disruption caused across Strabane:

 

