Continued Milford school building delay sparks frustration

Frustration is growing over the stalled construction of a new school building for Scoil Mhuire, Milford.

Last week, Tánaiste Simon Harris pledged to Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn that he would raise the issue with the Education Minister.

Donal Cullen, representing the parents’ association, says that a site assessment and pre-election promises from candidates had raised hopes of progress.

However, Mr. Cullen told Greg Hughes on the Nine ’til Noon Show this morning that there has been little to report over the course of the past four months: