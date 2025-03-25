Dáil descends into chaos over speaking time row



The Dáil has been suspended this afternoon after intense exchanges between opposition and Government over the row on speaking rights.

In a chaotic afternoon in the chamber, the combined opposition repeatedly questioned and shouted down Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mary Lou McDonald said the Taoiseach’s word means nothing, as the coalition prepares to vote through a new speaking slot for its backbenchers.

Multiple opposition leaders have asked what leverage Michael Lowry has over the Government, as the Tipperary TD smirked down at the chamber from the back benches.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended the new speaking time rules:

While Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, says TDs have been making a holy show of themselves.

That was before she passed the business of the week and suspended the house: