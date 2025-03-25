Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Disability funding released after Donegal mother comes forward


Funding, pledged for children with disabilities before the local elections, has been released. Local children, set to benefit, were invited to the Letterkenny announcement.

This follows concerns raised by Denise McGahern, mother of nine-year-old Jack, who has cerebral palsy. Working with Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, she felt her son was used as a “prop” for unfulfilled commitments.

Deputy Doherty welcomed the €3.6 million for four Donegal services providing essential developmental therapies.

However, he stressed that families shouldn’t have to hold the government accountable for its promises:

